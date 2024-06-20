Spotty shower, thunderstorm possible Thursday

The day will be mainly quiet, however a warm front lifting north into the area my trigger a spotty, isolated shower or thunderstorm.

The main window for timing will generally be from 2:00 PM to 9:00 PM.

Most places will stay dry as coverage will be very spotty at best.

Otherwise, after a mainly sunny start, clouds will build through the day with an at times partly sunny sky.

High temperatures will be near or slightly below average in the low-to-mid 70s with some upper 70s possible across portions of north Iowa.

The humidity will start to increase as dew point temperatures climb into the 60s as moisture begins to nudge into the area.