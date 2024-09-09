Spotty shower, sprinkles possible Tuesday

A weak system will slide through the area on Tuesday leading to the chance of a few spotty showers or sprinkles.

The system will have just enough moisture to work with that it may produce a few spotty showers mainly during the morning hours although some may linger into the early afternoon. However, there is a lot of dry air to overcome so any showers may resort to just sprinkles. If any showers do develop, amounts will be fairly light and under 0.10″.

Otherwise, it’ll be a partly cloudy day with high temperatures near or in the low 80s which is several degrees above average for early September.

It’ll be a breezy day with southerly winds that may gust up to 25 MPH at times.

Dew point temperatures are expected to be in the 50s to near 60° so the humidity may be noticeable at times.