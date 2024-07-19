Spotty rain chances with near average temperatures through the weekend

The quiet and comfortable stretch of recent weather is about to change heading into the weekend as rain chances enter the picture.

Friday will be another quiet day and similar to the previous few days, it’ll start with sunshine before clouds pop during the afternoon hours. Temperatures will be a touch warmer with highs in the upper 70s to near 80°.

Clouds will thicken Friday night ahead of a system that will pass to the west and with moisture increasing through the day, a few showers and a couple of thunderstorms are possible especially near the I-35 corridor overnight into Saturday morning.

A few showers may slide further east on Saturday morning with the chance of a few more pop-up showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon, but coverage will be very isolated with most staying dry.

Sunday will also bring the chance of a few widely scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly in the afternoon and early evening until about sunset.

Temperatures over the weekend will be close to average with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s for both Saturday and Sunday with night lows near 60°.

Rain chances will continue into early next week.