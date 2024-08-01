Spotty rain chances Thursday with warm, humid weekend ahead

The storm system that brought showers and thunderstorms to the area on Wednesday will slowly pivot away from the area on Thursday.

Moisture will continue to wraparound the system leading to spotty showers and a thunderstorm or two.

Clouds and the threat of rain will keep temperatures cool for this time of year with highs in the upper 70s.

High pressure builds in on Friday lasting into the weekend leading to a quiet, but warm and humid weather.

High temperatures on Friday will climb back into the upper 80s and with dew point temperatures near 70° that will lead to heat indices (feels-like) near 90°. Highs will stay in the mid-80s on Saturday and lower 80s on Sunday.

A frontal system will approach the area from the north on Sunday which may pop a few light showers and thunderstorms.