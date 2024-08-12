Spotty light showers, seasonably mild Monday

The week will start with a few showers for some along with seasonably mild and near average temperatures for mid-August.

A storm system tracking south will be close enough to produce a few light showers near and south of I-90 on Monday morning. The deeper moisture and heavier rains will primarily be across central and southern Iowa. High pressure situated over the Upper Midwest will keep rain from moving further east as it filters in dry air.

High temperatures are expected to be close to average for the middle of August as many places will be in the mid-to-upper 70s.

The humidity will also continue to be fairly low as dew point temperatures are expected to be in the 50s.

The wind will be light-to-calm.