Spooky forecast with a chance of snow

What’s more spooky? It being Halloween, or the fact that we may see a few flakes mix in with the rain later today?

Rain has overspread a decent portion of the Weather First area this morning, but we may see a bit of a break in the rainfall heading into the next few hours. Chances of rain will pick up again later in the morning hours and closer to the noon hour, and yes, you may see a few flakes mix in. No significant accumulations are expected, with any accumulations being limited to grassy surfaces, staying under an inch. With that said, no major travel disruptions are currently anticipated.

Temperatures are in the mid to upper 40F’s across our area for the time being, but once an area of low pressure just to our south passes by to the east, much cooler air will wrap around the backside of the low, and temperatures plummet. By the mid afternoon, most of the area will likely be in the upper 30F’s or just below 40F.

Winds will be gusty out of the northwest behind the low, with sustained winds ranging from 15 to 25 mph, gusting up to 35 mph at times. These winds, combined with the colder temperatures, will make it feel like it’s in the mid to upper 20F’s. So while the rain and snow may be done by the time the kids are heading home from school, it will be pretty cold out. Going to need to break out that winter coat!

We continue to dry things out by the evening, with perhaps only a few showers remaining across Olmsted and Dodge counties. Good news for trick-or-treating, but the bad news is it will be quite cold. Temperatures will be in the upper 30F’s, but once again with the wind, it will feel more like the mid to upper 20F’s. Might be a good idea to pack some layers underneath those Halloween costumes!