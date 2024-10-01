Some variety in temperatures, no change to the dry spell

This week and next will feature some swings in temperature, but the spell of quiet, dry weather isn’t going to change.

After a cool Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, temperatures will get a boost into the upper 70s Wednesday afternoon. Winds will be gusty out of the southwest Wednesday afternoon, up to 35 MPH at times along with a sunny sky.

Another cold front will swing through the region early Thursday and bring our highs back to more seasonable levels for the end of the week. A few more patches of clouds can be expected as that front passes through, but it will still be nice and bright.

Temperatures will return to above average levels again Saturday with highs back in the mid to upper-70s along with a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky. Sunday is going to be a bit cooler with highs dropping back to the 60s.

There is still no considerable precipitation in the forecast through next week.