Some Storms Still Expected This Weekend

Any chance of severe weather is mostly wrapped up. There is still a minor possibility overnight due to either large hail or high winds, but odds are we stay sub-severe. Although, there are still some downpours that could still provide much needed rain overnight!! These storms look to move through during the early hours of Sunday morning (think Midnight-3 AM). At times, they look to feature some downpours similar to those that we saw in northern Iowa earlier Saturday afternoon and evening.

Sunday also looks to feature rain too, but they will be showers that are MUCH lighter than what we saw Saturday and could see overnight before sunrise on Sunday.

Temperatures will take a step back with a cold front moving through overnight behind the wave of early Sunday storms. We’re in the 70s for highs on Sunday and Monday before we feel more like Summer again, back into the 80s for most of us by Tuesday.