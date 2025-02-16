Some of the coldest air of the season ahead, at least it will be quite

Happy Sunday everyone!!!

Thank goodness for a stronger February sun! Temperatures are in the single digits across the area this Sunday afternoon, with wind chills in the negative teens. The sun being out, however, doesn’t make it feel as bad, but the wind…that’s a different story.

We are just getting started folks! Temperatures continue to tank tonight, with overnight lows in the negative teens across the area. Wind chills will be even lower, down into the -20F’s, with some locations seeing wind chills as low as -35F!

The National Weather Service has issued a COLD WEATHER ADVISORY for all of southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa from midnight Monday until at least 10AM Monday. The duration of the advisory depends on where you are across the area, with areas like Mason City under an advisory until 12PM Monday.

Anyways, the bottom line is it will be COLD Monday. Morning wind chills will be as low as -35F, with high temperatures not making it above 0F. Temperatures drop to near -20F Monday night into early Tuesday, with wind chills as low as -40F! The NWS has an EXTREME COLD WATCH in effect Monday night into Tuesday as a result. If this trend continues, Monday night through Tuesday morning will likely be an ALERT DAY for extreme cold.

Tuesday, high temperatures will approach 0F, but some locations may remain below the 0F mark. Wind chills will remain in negative teens throughout the day. In fact, overnight lows will dip well below 0F through Friday morning across the area. High temperatures finally reach above 0F Wednesday, but wind chills won’t make it above 0F until Friday as well.

Through the week, skies will teeter back and forth between mainly sunny and mainly cloudy. A storm system passes well south of the area Tuesday into Wednesday, bringing cloud cover to the area but nothing more.

Looking long range, temperatures rebound fantastically, back into the 20F’s and even 30F’s!!! Far out but after the frigid week ahead, we’ll deserve a nice break from the cold! Stay warm out there!!!