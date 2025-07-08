Some isolated shower and thunderstorms Tuesday, and seasonable summer warmth continues

It’s not looking like widespread showers and thunderstorms Tuesday, but there will be a few out there early in the day and again in the late afternoon.

Otherwise, there will still be plenty of sunshine from Tuesday through Wednesday and likely into Thursday as well. We’re going to see more quiet weather than stormy for the rest of this week until Friday. Temperatures will hold close to the averages for this time of year, meaning lows in the 60s and afternoon highs around 80 degrees.

Another wave of low pressure will slide through the area Friday making for more widespread showers and thunderstorms.