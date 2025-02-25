Some cooler days in the mix, but temperatures trending above average into March

Cooler days like this coming Saturday can be expected this time of year, especially in March. However, despite the ups and downs of March weather, we’re looking ahead to more milder days than not.

Could it still snow? Absolutely. It likely will at least a few more times, and can even when temperatures are above the seasonal norm. However, we can look forward to milder days, at least to finish off February and kick off March.

No matter what, we can’t stop the rising angle of the sun from now until the summer solstice, and warmer days are ahead.