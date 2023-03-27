Soggy Then Snowy End To The Week
March looks like it will go out a little more like a lion than a lamb this year, with minor snow moving through early Wednesday morning. Not much is expected, an inch to an inch and a half,, but it’s enough where we could see a few slick roads as a result. The long-range forecast models are tracking a more potent storm system for the Thursday-Saturday timeframe. It’s too early for specific details on this storm, however, the latest trends are showing signs of a light soaking rain Thursday-Friday. We may even hear a little thunder Thursday afternoon/evening. After a brief break Friday mid-day, more precipitation is expected Friday evening-Saturday morning, with a gradual transition from rain, to a rain/snow mix, to all-snow by Saturday morning.