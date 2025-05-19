Soggy start to the week with rain chances through Wednesday, cool week ahead

It’ll be a wet start to the week as a slow-moving storm system will bring rain to the Weather First area through the first half of the week with temperatures expecting to remain cool and below average into the weekend.

Moisture will start to advance northward into the area ahead of a storm system that will organize in the Central Plains leading to the chance of a light shower on Monday morning. The bulk of the day is expected to be dry before the main push of moisture arrives Monday night and continues through the day on Tuesday with rain becoming likely. Rain will continue into Wednesday before the system pushes east with rain coming to an end Wednesday evening.

It’ll be a soaker for many with much of the Weather First area likely to receive around 1-3″ with some locally higher amounts possible. Widespread flooding is not expected although ponding on roads, in ditches and fields is certainly likely along with rises on area streams.

The wind will also be a factor with gusts up to 35-40 likely Monday and Tuesday with lower gusts up to 20 mph or so Wednesday and Thursday.

Temperatures are expected to run very cool for late May considering the clouds and rain. High temperatures on Monday will likely be around the upper 50s to 60°. Tuesday will be very chilly with many areas likely not getting out of the 40s for highs while low 50s are likely on Wednesday. Temperatures will moderate through the second half of the week with highs in the lower-to-middle- 60s.