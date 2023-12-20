Soggy Christmas with snow potential after

A storm system will develop in the central plains and track into the region beginning Christmas Eve day leading to a soggy holiday.

An area of low pressure will draw moisture northward from the Gulf of Mexico leading to rain developing during the day on Christmas Eve with rain chances continuing throughout Christmas day with high temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Areas of fog are also possible.

The storm will slowly meander across the area into Tuesday with on and off again showers continuing.

As the storm pulls away it’ll drag in some colder air with the possibility of rain changing to snow Tuesday night with snow showers possible on Wednesday. However, the storm track and how much cold air will be in place is far from certain as it’s still several days away. Any subtle shifts in storm track will change where snow falls and how much. Expect these details to be ironed out over the next couple of days.

Regardless, temperatures will cool off into the 20s and 30s by the middle of next week after the storm passes.