Soggy Christmas with heavy rain possible

A storm system packing a punch with high moisture for this time of year will bring rain to the area over Christmas making for a soggy holiday.

Moisture will surge northward as a low pressure system approaches on Christmas Eve day. Rain will develop most likely sometime after lunch. Rain will continue through the night into Christmas day with heavy downpours possible.

Rain will be likely on Christmas day as the storm slowly meanders across the area.

Rain will be on and off on Tuesday and even into Wednesday before the storm pulls further east and out of the area.

Colder air behind the system will be lacking, although a few snowflakes will be possible on Tuesday night into Wednesday, any snow accumulations are highly unlikely as rain will be the predominant precipitation type due to the warmer air.

Rainfall amounts of 0.75″ to 1″ are likely area wide with some locally higher amounts up to 2″ possible. While that is a lot of rain for this time of year, the drought conditions and unfrozen ground should be able to take on most of the rain with little impacts expected.