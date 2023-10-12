Soggy and windy weather to end the week

The stretch of nice weather this week will be ending on Thursday as a storm system will bring rain and gusty winds to the area lasting into Saturday.

Rain will be developing from late morning into the afternoon hours from south to north. Heavier downpours are possible at times. Winds will also begin to ramp up with gusts of 30-35 mph possible at times. The clouds and rain will lead to a cooler day than Wednesday with highs in the low 50s.

Rain continues Thursday night into Friday when it’s expected to be at its heaviest. Winds will also continue to ramp up with gusts approaching 40 mph at times. Overnight lows will dip into the mid 40s.

Occasional rain showers continue throughout Friday and Friday night. Winds will also continue to be blustery. High temperatures will be near 50°.

The storm system pulls east into the southern Great Lakes region by Saturday morning with rain showers tapering off. Winds will continue to be elevated with gusts up to 30 mph at times. Winds will start to subside by late afternoon and early evening.

Clouds will remain overhead on Saturday and Sunday with high temperatures in the low 50s.

Below-normal temperatures will continue into the next week with highs in the 50s and night lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s Monday and Tuesday.