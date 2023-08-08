Soaking Up More Sunshine Today

The string of dry days continues today, after we clear out another round of morning fog throughout the Weather First Area. Highs are heading back into the lower & middle 80s, with the sunshine this afternoon. High temperatures look to stay in the lower to middle 80s all week, with this trend lasting through the weekend now as well.

Our rain chances will continue to leapfrog one another, with our next opportunity returning as a few scattered showers and thunderstorms Wednesday. Thursday evening into early Friday will be our second rain chance, with the third arriving for Sunday evening into Monday morning. It remains a ways out, but we could see a few more rain drops return to the forecast next Tuesday as well.

Severe weather won’t be of concern with any of these storm chances, just a few typical thunderstorms for the area. A brief downpour or two will be possible with a few of the storms, but right now we are looking to unfortunately avoid any significant soaking rain chances.