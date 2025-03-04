Soaking rain Thursday afternoon, heavy snow begins late Thursday evening

By early March standards, we’re going to see a significant amount of rain Thursday afternoon into the mid-evening. Amounts up to 1″, possibly nearing 1.50″ in a few locations, are possible by the time that rain turns to snow.

This will not make for a major flooding issue, but thanks to a frozen ground there will be run-off, ponding, and ice breaking up on some streams and rivers.

Temperatures will continue to run well above average through much of Tuesday, but temperatures will begin to fall as the rain does. A stronger push of colder air arrives Tuesday evening, making for a quick transition of rain to snow. Additionally, winds will pick up rapidly Tuesday evening and will remain strong Tuesday night through Wednesday. Wind gusts will be around 50mph at times and are going to make for whiteout to blizzard conditions overnight through Wednesday morning.