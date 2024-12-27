Soaking rain Friday through Friday night, above average temperatures continue

Rain will be added to the mix of fog and overcast skies to wrap up the week. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until Noon Friday, and rain is likely from Friday through Friday night. Amounts of rain look to be unusually high for this time of year. One model is indicating the possibility of more than an inch of rain by Saturday morning.

That much rain plus recent warm temperatures, snowmelt and frozen ground will make for a lot of run-off, which will also make it more unsafe to go out on the ice.

Rainfall is going to be consistent from Friday afternoon until early Saturday morning.