Soaking rain beginning late Monday, lasting into the middle of the week

Another large, slow-moving storm system has already delivered an increase in clouds, and will bring soaking rain beginning Monday night. This is great news considering we’re running more than 2 inches below average for rain so far this May.

Rain will begin Monday night with showers and a few thunderstorms and will increase in coverage overnight through Tuesday. The bulk of the soaking rainfall is likely through Tuesday. Along with steady rain, temperatures will remain in the 40s all day long with a gusty, east wind.

Showers will begin to weaken a bit into Wednesday and are not likely to cover the entire area, but are likely to continue in southern Minnesota. Final totals will be around 2 inches by Wednesday evening, almost making up for the May rainfall deficit.

Temperatures will remain well below average Tuesday and Wednesday, just barely creeping out of the 40s for us by Wednesday afternoon.

The end of the week will be milder with more sunshine. Highs return to the low-60s Thursday afternoon and mid-60s from Friday through the weekend. If you’ve got any outdoor gatherings planned this weekend, the weather is looking bright and mild and overall drama-free.