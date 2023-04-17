Snowy Sunday Night, Slow Improvements Monday

Snow will be a factor to start the work week. Snow wraps up late Sunday into early Monday morning, with communities around Rochester in line for the highest snowfall totals. Roads will still have slush on them for the morning commute, so extra time will be needed. If you leave your car parked outside, it will likely take a few minutes to clear off the snow for the commute due to how wet and sticky it is.

As crews work to clear the snow, road conditions will get better as Monday progresses. Snow will also melt rather quickly with anywhere from mid-40s to low-60s in view for the next few days.

Clouds clear out through the first half of the day Monday, leading to a really nice Monday afternoon and evening. By sunset, there isn’t much cloud cover left, and that continues into Tuesday.

We have rain in the forecast both Wednesday and Thursday before more snow becomes possible again early Friday. Nothing currently looks to bring significant impacts, but we will know more as we get closer.