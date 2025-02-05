Snow, wintry mix Wednesday with quiet, seasonal weather to end the week

A storm system will pass through on Wednesday bringing the chance of light snow and a wintry mix to the Weather First area with quiet, seasonal weather to end the week.

Light snow will be possible sometime after lunch into the afternoon. The snow may mix with freezing rain and sleet at times heading into the evening and overnight hours which may cause roads and untreated surfaces to become slippery. Snow accumulations should stay under 0.5″ with a few places possibly seeing a glaze of ice where that mix occurs. Precipitation is expected to end by late evening or early overnight.

Temperatures will climb into the middle-to-upper 20s to near 30° for highs on Wednesday. Sunshine returns on Thursday with highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s, but it’ll be a windy day with gusts up to 40-45 mph possible at times.

High temperatures will remain near the seasonal average on Friday with readings in the middle 20s as clouds build ahead of the next storm system.

Snow will be possible late Friday night and more likely through the day on Saturday before ending Saturday night. It’s still too early for snow amounts as this system hasn’t fully come together yet, but accumulations are looking likely across the Weather First area.