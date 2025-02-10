Snow to end late Monday evening, the week remains cold, another dose of snow Wednesday

An active week of wintry weather is underway with accumulating snow underway Monday afternoon. Snow will continue through Monday evening, ending by Midnight, and accumulations could near a few inches in parts of north-central Iowa and southern Minnesota. Travel will be affected with snow-covered roads.

Much colder, arctic air settles in behind this wave and temperatures will remain bitterly cold Monday night through Tuesday. Lows will drop below zero by Tuesday morning and highs will remain in the single digits Tuesday afternoon.

A stronger wave of low pressure will move through the Midwest on Wednesday, and it’s looking to bring another shovelable, plowable dose of snow to the Weather First area. Amounts look to remain a bit lighter in southeast Minnesota, but up to a few inches looks possible. Heavier snow will fall in Iowa with Wednesday’s system, and the Mason City area could receive up to around 5 inches of snow.

Colder air arrives behind that system as well, bringing temperatures well below average for Thursday.

And the active pattern continues. Another shot of snow is possible Friday into Saturday. This one is farther out, so there are few specifics with that snow potential.

We’ve finally found winter, and there’s plenty of cold air to go around through at least the 3rd week of February.