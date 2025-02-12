Snow tapers off late Wednesday evening, another storm system moves through Friday

Light snow will continue to make for slippery road conditions into Wednesday night. While snow will taper off by late Wednesday evening, roads will remain slick into early Thursday morning.

More cold air is moving in behind this wave of wintry weather and temperatures will drop below zero overnight. Wind chills will drop to nearly -30 in southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. There is a COLD WEATHER ADVISORY in effect overnight until 9 AM Thursday morning due to bitterly cold wind chills.

We’ll catch a break from snow Thursday, but temperatures will be no warmer than the single digits above zero Thursday afternoon.

Another storm system will bring snow Friday, mainly in the afternoon to evening hours. Bursts of snow are possible in addition to wind gusts nearing 40-45 MPH Friday afternoon. Snowfall totals are still uncertain. There is a likelihood of travel being affected Friday afternoon into Saturday morning.

Highs will briefly bounce back to the 20s Friday and Saturday, which will be followed by even more arctic air. Temperatures will be running well below average Sunday through next week. Highs will just barely climb above zero Sunday and Monday and may stay in the single digits Tuesday and Wednesday.