Snow showers Saturday, cold weekend ahead

We’ll be jumping right into winter this weekend as a blast of Arctic air will make its presence felt. There’s also the chance of some snow showers on Saturday.

A cold front will slide through the area early Friday morning leading to a sharp drop in temperatures throughout the day.

Temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s Thursday night overnight into Friday. After the front passes, temperatures will drop into the 40s. A brisk northwest wind will lead to wind chills in the 30s.

Temperatures are expected to only be in the 30s for Saturday and Sunday with lows in the 20s.

Another cold front will arrive on Saturday and with cold air in place, there will be the chance for snow showers. Impacts will be low, however some accumulations are possible especially on grassy surfaces.