Snow showers continue into early Sunday followed by bitter cold Arctic air next week

A storm system will continue to pivot across the Upper Midwest sending spokes of energy and moisture through the area keeping the chance of snow showers around into early Sunday.

A narrow band of snow is expected mainly near and south of the I-90 corridor from Saturday morning into the afternoon. Additional snow accumulations of 1-3″ is possible across portions of North and Northeast Iowa as well as into far Southeast Minnesota. Further north of I-90, a coating to 1″ is possible.

Sporadic light snow showers are possible Saturday night into early Sunday morning with little, if any, additional accumulation expected.

Arctic air will follow this system as temperatures only manage the single digits for highs on Sunday with the brunt of the cold expected early next week.

Highs on Monday and Tuesday will likely not get above zero with night lows in the teens below zero. Wind chills are expected to be around -25° to -30° by Monday morning and dangerously cold by Tuesday morning in the range of -30° to possibly -40°.

Temperatures will climb above zero for highs on Wednesday and Thursday with continued night lows in the teens below zero.

The cold snap will lift by next weekend as highs get back into the teens on Friday and 20s on Saturday with 30s possible into the following week.