Snow, rain, and even a few thunderstorms within a short amount of time with this early April storm system

Snow and rain will continue in southern Minnesota with mainly rain in north Iowa through Tuesday evening, changing to all rain after Midnight Wednesday morning. Rain remains likely into daybreak Wednesday, and occasional showers and thunderstorms remain possible through Wednesday.

Despite the wintry look to this storm system at times, temperatures will hover just above the freezing mark for us overnight into the start of Wednesday.

Thanks to a stronger, southwest wind kicking in Wednesday, temperatures will get a nice boost into the mid-50s Wednesday afternoon. It will not rain all day Wednesday, but occasional showers and thunderstorms will remain possible through the entirety of the day.

Winds will remain gusty through Wednesday night, then gradually decrease through Thursday. Friday’s winds are going to stay nice and light.

Temperatures will remain seasonably cool but comfortable through the end of this week and coming weekend. Highs will stay in the upper 40s to lower 50s through Sunday.