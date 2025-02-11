Snow on Wednesday with accumulations likely

A storm system will move into the region on Wednesday leading to snow with accumulations likely for much of the Weather First area with the highest expected across North Iowa.

The center of the storm and bulk of the heavy snow is expected to stay south of the local area into portions of east-central Iowa. However, the Weather First area will be on the northern fringe of this storm so amounts are expected to be less, but could still lead to some impacts especially across North Iowa.

Snow will spread from North Iowa into Southeast Minnesota through the early-to-mid- morning hours with snow likely on and off throughout the day before wrapping up around mid-to-late- evening.

High pressure will situate itself over the Northern Plains and and Upper Midwest which will feed in dry air limiting snow accumulations across Southeast Minnesota where 1-3″ is possible. Amounts of 3-5″ is likely across much of North Iowa with higher amounts likely across east-central Iowa.

Snow will likely lead to some slippery roads and untreated surfaces especially across North Iowa.