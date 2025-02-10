Snow moves in late Monday, accumulations remain minor

A relatively small wave of low pressure will move across southern Minnesota and Iowa Monday, and snow will develop in the late afternoon to evening. Like our previous system, amounts will remain minor, but there may still be some shovelable, plowable snow.

This will have a high ratio of snow to liquid, meaning it’s going to be a lighter, fluffy snow that’s easy to move. For the most part, accumulations look to stay around an inch, and some parts of north Iowa closer to Mason City may receive up to a couple inches of snow.

It’ll be enough to affect travel, making for slick roads and slower commutes Monday evening.

Colder air moves in behind that wave and highs will remain in the single digits Tuesday.