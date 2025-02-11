Snow likely Wednesday and Friday with colder than average temperatures into the weekend

It’s going to be an active week of weather across the area with additional rounds of accumulating snow likely on Wednesday and again on Friday along with colder than average temperatures that will linger into the weekend.

Sunshine returns on Tuesday, but it will be a bitterly cold day with afternoon highs in the single digits to lower teens. A light north wind will make it feel colder with wind chills around 0° to -10°.

Snow will be likely on Wednesday. It’ll begin across North Iowa and spread into Southeast Minnesota during the early-to-mid- morning hours with snow likely through the day before ending by mid-to-late- evening. Accumulations of 1-3″ is likely for most of Southeast Minnesota with 3-5″ across North Iowa. Amounts increase further south into East-Central Iowa.

Thursday will be a quiet, sunny, but very cold day with high temperatures expecting to be in the single digits.

Another round of snow is likely on Friday. It’s still too early on snow numbers for this system as uncertainty with its track and strength remain at this point. Specifics will be narrowed down as it gets closer.

Temperatures look to rebound into the lower 20s on Friday and Saturday before another push of colder air arrives on Sunday into next week with highs in the single digits and teens and night lows below zero.