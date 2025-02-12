Snow likely Wednesday and Friday with bitterly cold temperatures into next week

The active week of winter weather rolls on with snow likely on Wednesday and Friday and more bitterly cold temperatures on the way to the Weather First area into next week.

Snow will overspread the entire local area on Wednesday morning and continue throughout the day for most areas before wrapping up during the evening hours. Accumulations of 1-3″ is possible near/north of the I-90 corridor with amounts up to 4-5″ possible further south into North Iowa. Roads will likely become slippery.

Sunshine returns on Thursday with high temperatures in the single digits before they rebound into the lower 20s on Friday and Saturday before a blast of Arctic air arrives on Sunday into next week with highs in the single digits through Wednesday and teens likely toward the second half of the week. Night lows are expected to be well below zero.

Another round of snow is likely on Friday especially for areas near and east of the I-35 corridor. There is still some uncertainty on the track and strength of this system, but expect more specifics including snow amounts to come later Wednesday or Thursday.