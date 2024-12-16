Snow likely Tuesday

A clipper system will swing through the area on Tuesday leading to snow developing during the afternoon.

The center of the storm is expected to pass south with the Weather First area on the north side of the system meaning plenty of cold air will be in place with the precipitation type being snow.

Snow will likely develop around or after lunchtime into the early afternoon hours becoming widespread before ending late Tuesday evening or the overnight into Wednesday. Roads and untreated surfaces will likely become slippery.

Snow accumulations of 1-2″ is possible across much of the area with some amounts up to 3″ not completely being ruled out.

Otherwise, it’ll be a seasonably cold day with temperatures near-average with highs expecting to be in the upper 20s to lower 30s.