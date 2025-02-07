Snow likely to begin the weekend, turning colder next week

The week will come to an end with quiet weather, however snow arrives to start the weekend with much colder temperatures to follow heading into next week.

Clouds will build throughout the day on Friday with seasonal high temperatures ranging from the middle 20s to lower 30s. The wind will be light out of the west.

Snow will likely develop sometime overnight into Saturday mainly toward daybreak. Look for snow to become a bit more widespread through the morning before gradually tapering off after lunchtime into the afternoon. Snow accumulations for much of southeast Minnesota will likely be in the range of 1-3″ with around 1″ or less across north Iowa.

Temperatures on Saturday will climb into the lower 20s for highs before falling to near zero by Sunday morning. Sunshine returns on Sunday, but it’ll be a colder day with fresh snow on the ground with high temperatures in the upper teens to lower 20s.

The week will start with highs in the upper teens on Monday with colder air arriving by Monday night as temperatures dip below zero heading into Tuesday with afternoon highs not getting out of the single digits.

Temperatures are expected to return to the teens for highs the rest of the week with with Tuesday and Wednesday night lows dipping below zero.