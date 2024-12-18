Snow likely Thursday followed by weekend chill

A potent clipper system will bring a round of light snow to the area on Thursday followed by a big, but brief, cooldown by the weekend.

Snow will begin to develop around daybreak on Thursday and likely continue through much of the day. Slippery roads will certainly be likely for the morning and evening commutes. Snow is expected to wind down Thursday evening.

Total accumulations of 1-3″ is possible across much of the area with lower amounts expected across parts of north Iowa. However, there is still a high degree of uncertainty in the storm track so any subtle shifts could change amounts and where.

Temperatures will cooldown heading into the weekend as high temperatures only manage the teens on Friday and Saturday with night lows in the single digits.

The cold snap will be brief as temperatures warm back to above-average heading into Christmas week.