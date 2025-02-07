Saturday snow accumulations will be enough to make roads slick at times

A wintry system will bring snow to much of the Weather First area to start the weekend, but accumulations are expected to vary from north to south.

Snow will likely begin toward daybreak Saturday morning before increasing in coverage through the morning hours. There is a lot of dry air to overcome so on-set of snow may take until mid-morning in some locations. Snow will gradually taper off in the early afternoon.

In addition to dry air affecting the start time of snow, it will also be leading to varied accumulations across southern Minnesota and north Iowa.

Snowfall accumulations of 1-3″ are likely for most across southeast Minnesota with around 1″ or less along and south of the state line for much of north Iowa. Further north into central Minnesota where moisture levels are expected to higher along with the better storm dynamics, 3-6″ is likely.

A **WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY** is in effect for Olmsted, Dodge and Steele Counties from 4:00 AM until 6:00 PM on Saturday.