Snow likely Saturday, ending in the afternoon. Colder air moves in late this weekend

After a quiet day of weather with seasonably cold temperatures Friday, a storm system will begin moving in late Friday night bringing snow for Saturday.

Snow will begin falling early Saturday morning, between 6 AM-7 AM. Snowfall will be moderate at times through Saturday morning, limiting visibilities and accumulating at a decent pace. It starts tapering off in the late morning hours to light snow, and will start to come to an end in the early afternoon.

Totals are likely to be in the range of 1 to 3 inches in southern Minnesota, although the very fluffy nature of the snow could lead to a few locations nearing 4 inch snowfall totals. Totals will remain in the trace to 1 inch range in north Iowa. Being light and fluffy snow, it will be easier to shovel, plow and run through the snowblower.

Late Saturday afternoon through evening will be much quieter with a gustier wind out of the northwest. However, winds won’t be much higher than about 20 mph, so aside from some wide open areas, the wind won’t pose too much of an issue.

Colder air moves into the region Sunday and highs will drop back to the teens. Another push of colder air moves in late Monday, bringing Tuesday’s temperatures below zero in the morning and keeping highs in the single digits.