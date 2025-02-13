Snow likely on Friday with blustery winds

The active weather week will continue on Friday as another storm system will pass through leading to more accumulating snow.

The day will start quiet with clouds as moisture arrives ahead of the system.

Snow will likely begin sometime after lunch into the afternoon before gradually ending by late evening as a cold front passes through. It’s possible the front will slowdown and stall out near or south of I-90 heading into Friday night and Saturday as more energy arrives leading to additional snow.

Snow accumulations of 1-3″ is possible from I-35 east to around Highway 52 with 3-5″ further east toward the Mississippi River into Wisconsin, and also south of I-90 into portions of North and Northeast Iowa could be on the higher end of accumulations.

There are still some moving parts with this system leading to uncertainty in the snow totals and locations so make sure to keep updated with the forecast.

It’ll be a blustery day with southerly wind gusts kicking up to 30 mph or higher which may lead to lower visibility and blowing snow so travel will likely be impacted with slippery roads.

Temperatures are expected to climb into the lower-to-middle 20s for highs.