Snow exits the area, turning much colder tonight

The last of the light snow is exiting the area as of around 3:30PM CST, with only light snow falling across Olmsted and Fillmore counties. The Winter Weather Advisory previously in effect for Olmsted, Dodge and Steele Counties has expired early, given the snow coming to an end this afternoon.

Road crews have plowed and salted many of the main roads across Rochester, but there are still plenty of reports of partially snow covered roads across southeastern Minnesota from MnDOT. Best to be cautious of any slick spots out there through the remainder of this afternoon, and allow yourself a little extra time to get where you need to go.

Clouds will hang around through the evening hours, before gradually clearing overnight. Winds will remain on the breezy side, especially this evening, out of the northwest, gusting up to 20 mph at times.

These northwest winds will quickly bring much colder air into the region, sending temperatures plummeting through the overnight hours tonight. In fact, by early Sunday morning, temperatures will be in the single digits!

With temperature falling quickly this evening and tonight, any water left on the roads could quickly freeze, resulting in icy spots, especially on untreated roads.

With that said, be mindful of any icy spots on the roads when heading out tonight, and allow yourself some extra time to be on the safe side.

You will want to bundle up as well if you are heading out the door this evening and tonight, given temperatures quickly dropping into the teens, and eventually into the single digits. Wind chills will be as low as -5F to -10F by early Sunday morning. Have that thick winter coat ready!