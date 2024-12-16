Snow chances Tuesday and Thursday

As we head into the next week, there are a few snow chances worth monitoring, the first of which arrives Tuesday, the second, Thursday.

The first round of snow will lag behind a cold front that will track across the area late Monday night into Tuesday morning. Low pressure passing well to the south will provide just enough forcing to kick off a round of light snow across the Dakota’s Tuesday morning, making its way into our area Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Model differ on exact timing and placement of the heaviest snow. Some models depict the possibility a majority of the snow misses our area to the north, while others show this band passing right overhead southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa.

With that said, going with the middle ground is usually the best way to go about a forecast such as this, so there is certainly a snow chance across our area Tuesday afternoon, into Tuesday evening.

Snow accumulation totals are hard to pin down right now, but odds are favoring most of the area seeing around 1″, with isolated higher totals possible. Not significant, but enough to lead to slick spots on the roads for the Tuesday evening commute. Snow exits the area by the Wednesday morning commute, however.

The next chance of snow arrives Thursday. Model guidance has come into better agreement on a more widespread, and heavier snow event across Minnesota, and perhaps northern Iowa. An Alberta Clipper looks to descend from Canada Wednesday night into Thursday morning, sweeping across our area quite quickly.

Forcing and moisture availability look favorable for a more prolonged snow event lasting into Thursday night. Early snowfall projections have southeastern Minnesota seeing 2″-4″ of light fluffy snow through Thursday evening, with northern Iowa not seeing as much.

Snow totals will depend on storm track Thursday, and changes in storm track are anticipated between now and then. Make sure to check back with us here for all of the latest forecast information, as we will be covering any changes that may impact local snow chances and totals!