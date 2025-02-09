Snow chances return to the area Monday

Chances are continuing to rise for a light snow event across southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa on Monday.

Current model guidance suggests that an upper level disturbance tracking across southwestern Canada will advance southeastward and track across the northern United States Sunday into Monday. High pressure ridging to the south will transport moisture northward across the Great Plains, increasing relative humidity in the lower levels of the atmosphere ahead of the advancing disturbance.

Scattered snow showers could potentially begin to develop across eastern South Dakota and western Minnesota Monday morning, into the early afternoon hours. These snow showers are expected to become more widespread as they track east, arriving across southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa Monday afternoon, and evening.

This is unlikely to be a significant snow event, as low level moisture remains on the lower end with forcing passing through the area rather quickly. In fact, Monday’s system is looking very similar to today’s snow event, with snow remaining mostly light and only lasting a few hours.

Regardless, accumulating snow is possible across the area later Monday. Accumulation totals remain uncertain, but 1″ is looking to be a fair bet at this time. Again, not a significant snow event, but enough of one to create some issues on the roads.

We’ll have more updates on the snow potential as they become available. Perhaps we can add a bit more snow to the pack that we have begun building today.