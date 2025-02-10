Snow chances return on Wednesday and Friday this week

It’ll be a fairly active week of weather across the area as after Monday’s snow chance, we’ll see additional snow chances on Wednesday and Friday.

A storm system will swing two pieces of energy through the lower-to-middle Mississippi River Valley region on Wednesday. The bulk of the storms’ energy and moisture is expected to stay south with heavy snow likely across portions of central and eastern Iowa.

This system has made some subtle shifts north leading to the possibility of light snow accumulations across north Iowa and southeast Minnesota. These specifics will likely be narrowed down heading into Tuesday.

Another weaker system is expected to pass through on Friday which may bring some more light snow accumulations. More to come later this week.