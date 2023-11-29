Snow chance this weekend

The weather pattern will become more active in the region later this week which may bring some snow to the area later in the weekend.

A couple of storm systems will develop and track to the south of the local area on Friday and Friday night. Precipitation isn’t expected and should remain in eastern Iowa, northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin.

Another system will track further to the north on Saturday night and into Sunday and could bring the chance for snow.

However, several key details remain including the overall evolution of this system and how it’ll come together as well as the track and timing. The finer details will become more clear as we get closer.