Snow chance this weekend

After a quiet week of weather, a system tracking across the region on Saturday night may bring some light snow to the area, however several uncertainties remain.

A system is expected to develop across the central plains, but where it goes from there is still uncertain.

Some data brings it through northeast Iowa into western Wisconsin leading to some accumulations near and east of I-35. Additional data has the system tracking further south through Missouri and central Illinois with any accumulations primarily in eastern Iowa, southwest Wisconsin and far southeast Minnesota.

The strength of the system and how much moisture it will have is also uncertain as that could have implications on how much snow may fall.

Expect details to get ironed out as new data arrives throughout Thursday and Friday.