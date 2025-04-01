Snow and rain to start April and a few rumbles of thunder possible Tuesday night

Another storm system swings through the region Tuesday into Wednesday morning. This one has a mix of both winter and spring weather with it. Snow, rain, and even a few thunderstorms are all possible within about 12 to 18 hour window.

Despite the fact we could see around an inch of snow in some locations north of I-90, it’s not going to stick around very long. The first surge of this storm system will deliver the snow/rain mix with the potential of minor accumulations. As the center of low pressure continues to move northeast, warmer air will be drawn into Iowa and southern Minnesota, changing precipitation to rain. That trend continues into Tuesday night when showers and even a few thunderstorms are possible.