Snow and blowing snow Friday afternoon, snow continues Friday night

We’re in for a wintry “treat” late Friday into Saturday morning that will make travel difficult at times. Snow won’t be overwhelming Friday afternoon, at least as far as amounts go, but the snow and wind combo will make conditions worse.

Wind gusts will be nearing 40mph Friday afternoon, possibly higher in wide open areas. That combined with some brief heavy snow in pockets and amounts up to an inch or two, roads will be affected.

Winds will start to back off late Friday evening, and another band of snow will begin to develop. That band, which is tricky to pin down, will be responsible for some more respectable snowfall totals by Saturday morning.

It’s looking to be enough to get your snowblower out, and if all goes to plan, will keep the plows busy to start the weekend. Please note the times on the two snowfall graphics below as we’ve got a couple waves of snow coming in Friday and Friday night.