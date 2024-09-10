Smoky skies, warm temperatures linger through the week

Smoke from western U.S. wildfires will lead to a hazy sky at times through at least the middle of the week with summertime temperatures expected to linger over the next several days.

Upper level winds will help steer smoke from wildfires burning across portions of the northwest U.S. into the Upper Midwest on Tuesday and Wednesday leading to hazy and milky skies. It’s possible, given the upper air pattern, that some smoke may linger further into the week.

Most of the smoke is expected to stay aloft in the atmosphere, but can’t discount some reaching the surface at times.

Temperatures will continue to be warm and above average for the foreseeable future. The Climate Prediction Center’s latest 6 to 10 day temperature outlook from September 15th through 19th, has a high likelihood of above average temperatures.

The remnants of tropical cyclone Francine will push northward into the south-central U.S. later this week helping reinforce an upper level ridge over the Upper Midwest keeping summertime temperatures locked into place and slowing down the weather pattern.

High temperatures are expected to reach the low-to-middle 80s from Wednesday to Friday before dialing back into the upper 70s to near 80° over the weekend due to some clouds from the remnants of Francine. It’s also possible some tropical moisture sneaks into the area, but there are still some uncertainties on how that will play out.