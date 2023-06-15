Smoky Skies Dominate Everything

Thursday’s forecast will be dominated by the smoky haze that has been lingering the past couple days. It will be on full display today with smoke at the surface and unhealthy air for EVERYONE. An air quality alert is currently in effect through Friday morning. The smoke will also limit visibility for all drivers, requiring extra time for the morning and evening commutes.

By this weekend, smoke will be mostly cleared out, and air quality will be much better. Temperatures will struggle to reach 80°F the next couple days due to the haze moving through.

Our best rain chance remains over the weekend on Father’s Day. Rainfall totals are looking to be hit and miss.