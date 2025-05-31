Smokey skies and warm into early next week, rain likely Tuesday, mild by mid-week

Happy Saturday everyone!

Smokey skies have been the theme of the day across Southeastern Minnesota and Northern Iowa, with air quality dropping into the “hazardous to sensitive groups” category this afternoon.

Northeasterly winds will continue to transport surface smoke our way through Monday, leading to a continuation of air quality concerns. An Air Quality Alert remains in effect for all of Southeastern Minnesota until 6:00 PM Monday, June 2nd.

After a day of summerlike temperatures, we cool down into the low to mid 50F’s tonight, under a mainly clear, yet smoky, sky. Light winds out of the north become calm by midnight.

Summer-like warmth continues through Sunday and Monday, with highs well into the 80F’s both days. The only “fail mode” for temperatures making it into the low to mid 80F’s Sunday, and mid to upper 80F’s Monday, is the smoke. Smoke can prevent the sun from heating the surface as much, resulting in slightly cooler temperatures.

Either way, the next few days are looking to remain well above normal for this time of year as we kick off the month of June!

Smoke will begin to clear the skies Monday night, as a potent cold front approaches from the west. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop along this front Monday afternoon across the Dakota’s, before advancing east into Minnesota and Iowa Monday night.

By Tuesday morning, widespread showers, and a few thunderstorms, are likely across the entire viewing area. The clouds and rain will keep temperatures from climbing much, with morning high temperatures near 70F, before dropping into the 60F’s by the afternoon. There are currently no concerns for severe weather or flooding locally, however, rainfall totals are currently expected to exceed 1″ for most locations!

Rain clears the area by Tuesday night, giving way to a sunny to partly cloudy sky next Wednesday, with highs in the low 70F’s. High temperatures are currently expected to remain in the low to mid 70F’s through the remainder of next week.

There is a slight chance for a shower across the area next Thursday, but a lack of moisture and significant forcing will likely limit any widespread rain event from taking place. Sunshine is expected to return by next weekend.