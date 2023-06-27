Smoke with a side of showers

There is another Air Quality Alert in effect through Thursday due to wildfire smoke lingering over us for another couple days. It’s enough to be considered unhealthy for everyone, not just medically sensitive groups. Along with it comes a light breeze and seasonably warm temperatures.

Showers will develop and move through portions of southeast Minnesota Tuesday night to early Wednesday morning, mainly between Midnight and 9am Wednesday. This won’t be rain for all, and amounts will be minor, but rain’s rain at this point. Another wave pushes through Wednesday evening and may force a few thunderstorms to develop between 6pm and 10pm Wednesday. This is another one that I doubt will give the majority of us rain, but wherever they do form, we’re in for some heavy downpours and a slight chance of hail and strong wind.

For the end of the week and the weekend, temperatures remain seasonable and there remains an off chance for a few showers or a thunderstorm both Friday and Saturday. It does appear a few showers may form on Independence Day, but it’s far enough out that any chance is very difficult to pin down.