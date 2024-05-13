Smoke starts to clear Monday night, sunshine Tuesday

A smoky haze will linger into Monday night before clearing from north to south across the area. Temperatures are going to be comfortably cool going into Tuesday morning, thanks to cooler air moving in from the northeast. We can look forward to a sunny, less smoky, comfortable Tuesday with highs around 70 degrees in the afternoon.

Showers return late in the day Wednesday, with the best chance of rain Wednesday night into Thursday morning. There will be a few, lingering showers Thursday, otherwise there will also be breaks in the clouds and a partly sunny sky by the afternoon to early evening.

It’s going to be warmer at the end of this week with highs in the mid to upper 70s. We’re looking at a chance of some isolated shower and thunderstorm activity Friday, but not a washout to wrap up the week.

A warm weekend is in store with temperatures nudging 80 degrees Saturday and Sunday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible Sunday, which may keep highs in the mid-70s if some locations luck out on some longer lasting spells of rain in the afternoon.